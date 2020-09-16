1/1
DANIEL EDWARD WISOWATY
1953 - 2020
Daniel Edward Wisowaty was the third child of Barbara H. Wisowaty and Lawrence F. Wisowaty born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1953 and died on September 10, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. He is survived by his wife, Almarie Escaran Wisowaty; his twin daughters, Beth Anne Wisowaty, Lynn Marie Wisowaty Mueller, and son, Adam Lawrence Wisowaty; as well as his sister, Barbara A. Wisowaty (Carl Strom); his brothers, David M. Wisowaty, and Damian A. Wisowaty (Kathy). He was always proud of his two beautiful granddaughters, Brooke Cleo Mueller and Chloe Jane Mueller. Dan was a tile setter during his working life and a member of Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union of Chicago. Dan enjoyed fishing which he shared as a boy with his stepgrandfather, George Herzog. Dan religiously watched the Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. He was a kind and gentle man who liked to make people laugh. Visitation will be held at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Memorial service will begin at 12 PM (Noon). For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
I knew Dan as a friend and brother in law. We enjoyed fishing together and lots of socializing before and after he was married to my younger sister, Nancy. I enjoyed spending time with them. I especially enjoyed visiting their home after the twins, Beth and Lynn were born. A Loving Father for sure. He will surely be missed.
Jim Shaver
Family
September 14, 2020
We only met him once, but we want the family and grandchildren to remember all the good times you had with him and savor all the memories , they last forever. Be strong for each other and you all know he is in the most beautiful place. We will all be together again one day. Hugs to all of you.
Ron Fay
