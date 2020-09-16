Daniel Edward Wisowaty was the third child of Barbara H. Wisowaty and Lawrence F. Wisowaty born in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1953 and died on September 10, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. He is survived by his wife, Almarie Escaran Wisowaty; his twin daughters, Beth Anne Wisowaty, Lynn Marie Wisowaty Mueller, and son, Adam Lawrence Wisowaty; as well as his sister, Barbara A. Wisowaty (Carl Strom); his brothers, David M. Wisowaty, and Damian A. Wisowaty (Kathy). He was always proud of his two beautiful granddaughters, Brooke Cleo Mueller and Chloe Jane Mueller. Dan was a tile setter during his working life and a member of Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union of Chicago. Dan enjoyed fishing which he shared as a boy with his stepgrandfather, George Herzog. Dan religiously watched the Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. He was a kind and gentle man who liked to make people laugh. Visitation will be held at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Avenue, Mundelein, IL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Memorial service will begin at 12 PM (Noon). For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or call 847-566-8020.