Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Resurrection Church
DANIEL F. MATURO

DANIEL F. MATURO Obituary
BARTLETT - Daniel F. Maturo, 87, formerly of Franklin Park; cherished husband for 67 wonderful years of Carol, nee Green; beloved dad of Daniel (Julia) and Karen (Gene) Huxhold; loving grandpa of Brandon (Kathryn), Brianne (Joshua) Binford, Daniel and Timothy (Carla); adoring great grandpa of Anyanka, Xander and Hayes; fond brother of Mary Ann (late Richard) Leaverton and the late Joseph (late Rose); fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:45 am prayers to Resurrection Church 10:30 am mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
