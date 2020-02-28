|
BARTLETT - Daniel F. Maturo, 87, formerly of Franklin Park; cherished husband for 67 wonderful years of Carol, nee Green; beloved dad of Daniel (Julia) and Karen (Gene) Huxhold; loving grandpa of Brandon (Kathryn), Brianne (Joshua) Binford, Daniel and Timothy (Carla); adoring great grandpa of Anyanka, Xander and Hayes; fond brother of Mary Ann (late Richard) Leaverton and the late Joseph (late Rose); fond uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:45 am prayers to Resurrection Church 10:30 am mass. Interment Assumption Cemetery. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020