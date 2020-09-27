1/
DANIEL F. PERIK
1945 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Dan knocked on heaven's door three times before God opened the door and welcomed him the morning of September 12, 2020. Ironically, it was the opening day of bow season in Wisconsin, a day he had not missed in over 50 years. He was the youngest of four children born to Herman C. and Edna (Hoffman) Perik on May 21, 1945 in Chicago. In his senior year of high school, he met the love of his life, Sharon Zarnstorff. They were married in Chicago, IL on June 4, 1966. by their high school pastor. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Pamela Lynn (Joshua) Ceja and Jenifer Amy (Adams) Colon. He loved and cherished his four grandchildren, Vincent Daniel Cipolla, Ryan William Ceja, Ava Bernice Ceja, and Brianna Alexandria Colon. His grandchildren will greatly miss his sometimes-wacky jokes, hunting, fishing, boating, and most of all, berry picking adventures. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Dan is survived by his siblings, Herman P. (the late Marlene) of Adams, WI, Richard (Dolores) Perik of Crandon, WI, and Priscilla (Bill) Schworer of Palatine, IL. His career in the construction industry spanned more than 60 years as a journeyman carpenter, business owner, and salesman who could "sell ice to an Eskimo." For many years, he served as officer and director of several Home Builders' associations in the northwest suburban area. He will be most remembered for sponsoring and organizing building a house in a day, the proceeds of which were given to the Home of the Sparrow in McHenry, IL, an organization providing shelter and support services for homeless women and children. Private funeral services and entombment in Ridgewood Memorial Park have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home of the Sparrow, www.hosparrow.org or the American Heart Association appreciated. Love until one shall lay the other in God's arms. For info. contact Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
