Daniel J. McGuire, age 66, passed away April 15, peacefully and unexpectedly at home. Much loved father of Michael McGuire (Allison, grandsons, Finn and Graham) and Caitlin McGuire (grandkids, Hannah, Makenna, and Jack). Much loved brother to Patrick McGuire (Chris) and Mary McGuire-Huebsch (Rick). He will be missed by many other family members and friends. Dan was born April 5, 1953 to Betty and Cloyd McGuire, who preceded him in death. In 1971, he graduated from Hersey High. He attended University of Wisconsin at River Falls, earned a BS and had a fulfilling career in sales and management in the tech- software industry. Dan retired and loved working with animals. Visitation is Wednesday, April 24, from 3-5 pm at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Road, Cary, IL. Memorial service at 5 pm. Afterward, his family will gather privately. Dan's ashes will find his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Young At Heart Pet Adoption. Peace be with you. For information. 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019