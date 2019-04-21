Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL MCGUIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL J. MCGUIRE


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DANIEL J. MCGUIRE Obituary
Daniel J. McGuire, age 66, passed away April 15, peacefully and unexpectedly at home. Much loved father of Michael McGuire (Allison, grandsons, Finn and Graham) and Caitlin McGuire (grandkids, Hannah, Makenna, and Jack). Much loved brother to Patrick McGuire (Chris) and Mary McGuire-Huebsch (Rick). He will be missed by many other family members and friends. Dan was born April 5, 1953 to Betty and Cloyd McGuire, who preceded him in death. In 1971, he graduated from Hersey High. He attended University of Wisconsin at River Falls, earned a BS and had a fulfilling career in sales and management in the tech- software industry. Dan retired and loved working with animals. Visitation is Wednesday, April 24, from 3-5 pm at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Road, Cary, IL. Memorial service at 5 pm. Afterward, his family will gather privately. Dan's ashes will find his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Young At Heart Pet Adoption. Peace be with you. For information. 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now