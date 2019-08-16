|
A Resident of Schaumburg since 1986. Visitation for Daniel J. Treacy, 66, will be held Fri., Aug. 16 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Sat. Aug. 17 beginning with prayers at 8:45am at the funeral home proceeding to 9:30am funeral mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment will be held at later date at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Born April 15, 1953 in Toronto, Canada, he passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2019 at his home in Schaumburg with his loving family by his side. Daniel worked as a railroad foreman since 1976 and was known to his family as "Mr. Fix It". Daniel was the adoring husband of 43 years to Marilyn (nee Duel); loving father of Jillian and Daniel; fond brother of the late Ann and the late Thomas; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel's name to the , and click "Donate". For information please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019