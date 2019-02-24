Daniel John Thomas, age 34, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born March 4, 1984 to David and Katie (Murphy) Thomas. Dan loved camping trips with family and friends, but also thoroughly enjoyed time alone reading his favorite subjects - philosophy, science fiction, astrophysics, JRR Tolkien and Harry Potter. As an avid music fan, Dan attended concerts by The Who, Phish, Talking Heads, The Dead, Furthur and several Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin tributes. Working for UPS in Addison, Dan was well-liked and often worked double shifts, showing his work ethic and selfless nature. Dan never put himself above anyone or any task and was an organ and tissue donor. He had a very special relationship with his grandfather. Dan was always willing to run errands, visit family members and frequently checked-in by text message. Dan will be remembered as one of the best and our own personal Jeopardy! wiz. He is survived by his parents; a brother, David (Meghan); a sister, Colleen; a grandfather, Richard Thomas; and 12 aunts, 12 uncles, 36 cousins and 9 second cousins. He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Susan Thomas and Patricia Murphy and a grandfather, John Murphy. A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary