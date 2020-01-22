|
|
MUNDELEIN - Daniel Joseph Bergman, 63, a lifelong Mundelein resident, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. Dan had been employed by E. L. Schweitzer in their pre-operation engineering division. He was an avid fisherman his entire life and excelled in sports throughout his school years. Following high school Dan was enrolled at Michigan Tech in engineering. He is survived by his siblings Barbara Chambliss, Loretta Creveling, Mary (Eric) Warren, William (Lisa) Bergman and Edward Bergman. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Alice (nee Niquette) Bergman. Funeral services will be 5:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 26 at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, where there will be visitation from 2:00 PM until time of service. Interment will be 11:00 AM Monday Jan. 27 at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to the would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020