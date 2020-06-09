ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Daniel Joseph Sabatello, a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, was born on January 4, 1935 in Schaumburg, Illinois to Joseph and Malinda (nee Botterman) Sabatello. He died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home amid the loving presence of his family. Dan enjoyed many years of retirement. He loved traveling with friends and Chicago sports teams. As everyone who knew him, his passion was golf. However, his true happiness was being with family and friends. Daniel is survived by his wife, Judith (nee Scarpaci); his sons, Dru (Jan), Rick, Greg (Nancy), and Daniel (Danielle) Sabatello; his grandchildren, Christie (Erik), Michael (Olivia), Rina, Antonio, Joe (Allison), Vince, Danny, Sofia and Nico; and his great-grandchildren, Dominick, Sadie, Penelope, Vanessa, Henry and Giada. Due to current circumstances regarding limited gatherings, all services were private. You can support the family by leaving your condolence message on Dan's Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFH.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.