Daniel Krysh Daniel Krysh, 93, of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 1, 2020. He was born July 7, 1927 in Chicago to the late Joseph and Pauline Krysh. He was a WWII Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. Dan was in the plastering and tile business from 1953 to the mid 80's and was known for his logo "Have Trowel Will Travel". Dan was the husband of the late Janet (nee Carlson); father of Michael (Pamela) Krysh, Barbara (Gary) Sparks, David (Jackie), Kathie (John Ortega), James (Brenda) Krysh, Brett (Pam) Carlson, Stacy (Donald) Barkley and the late John Krysh; grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 9; and brother of the late Joseph and Virginia Krysh. Preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Rita (nee Nowak) Krysh. Visitation Saturday September 5, 12 noon to 3 pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral services private. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
.