Daniel M. "Mickey" Coursey, age 87, of Eagle River, Wisconsin, formerly of Morton Grove and Schaumburg. Beloved husband of Sandra J Coursey (nee Howard) for over 60 years. Devoted father of Michael Coursey, Patrick (Diane) Coursey, Richard (Fran) Coursey and Kimberly Coursey. Loving grandfather of Daniel (Samantha), Matthew (Joanna), Timothy, Sara, Nicole, Kyle, Ryan and Alyssa. Great-grandfather of Eli, Vivian and Colin. Caring son of the late John and Jenny Coursey. Cherished brother of the late Jack Coursey, William Coursey, James Coursey and Jane Reitz. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dan was a retired veteran from the Army where he served from 1954 to 1960. He then served with the Skokie Police Department for over 9 years and then served with the Schaumburg Police Department for over 23 years. When he had free time, he loved fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family. Visitation Tuesday from 10 AM until the service at 11 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019