Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
DANIEL COURSEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL COURSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL M. "MICKEY" COURSEY


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL M. "MICKEY" COURSEY Obituary
Daniel M. "Mickey" Coursey, age 87, of Eagle River, Wisconsin, formerly of Morton Grove and Schaumburg. Beloved husband of Sandra J Coursey (nee Howard) for over 60 years. Devoted father of Michael Coursey, Patrick (Diane) Coursey, Richard (Fran) Coursey and Kimberly Coursey. Loving grandfather of Daniel (Samantha), Matthew (Joanna), Timothy, Sara, Nicole, Kyle, Ryan and Alyssa. Great-grandfather of Eli, Vivian and Colin. Caring son of the late John and Jenny Coursey. Cherished brother of the late Jack Coursey, William Coursey, James Coursey and Jane Reitz. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dan was a retired veteran from the Army where he served from 1954 to 1960. He then served with the Skokie Police Department for over 9 years and then served with the Schaumburg Police Department for over 23 years. When he had free time, he loved fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family. Visitation Tuesday from 10 AM until the service at 11 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now