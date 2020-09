Daniel Michael Walker born on 5/6/84 and passed away suddenly on 9/19/2020 at home. He was the beloved son of Dean and Nancy Walker. Dan is survived by his parents, brother, David D Walker, his niece Emily and his nephew Dylan. He will be missed by all including his dog Marley and Rocky. A celebration of life will be held Saturday 9/26. For more information contact the family.







