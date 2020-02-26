Daily Herald Obituaries
DANIEL BACCHIERE
DANIEL P. BACCHIERE

DANIEL P. BACCHIERE Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Daniel P. Bacchiere, 78, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 23, 2020. Daniel was born in Chicago, IL on November 27, 1941, and was adopted by his parents Joseph and Ida Bacchiere of Chicago, IL. He graduated from Luther North High School in 1959 and graduated from DeVry Institute. He worked as an electrical engineer and was an avid fisherman, woodworker and photographer. He was very active at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Prospect Heights, IL serving as President of the congregation and on various committees. Daniel is survived by his wife, Sallyann Okuno-Bacchiere and their children, Janice (Rick) Holowicki of Palatine, IL, David (Deanne) Bacchiere of Des Plaines, IL, Scott (Lynn) Okuno of Rochester, MN, Susan Okuno (Jon) Jones of Palatine, IL, William (Carrie) Okuno of Glenview, IL; their grandchildren, Erik Holowicki (Nyssa), Anna Holowicki, Alexandra Bacchiere, Natasha Bacchiere, Briana Okuno (Hamza), Jordan (Ben) Johnson, Zachary Jones (Alyssa), Kelsey Okuno, Olivia Jones, Madison Okuno, Austin Okuno, Scott Okuno, and Will Okuno. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen A. Bacchiere and his sister, Diane Lasica. The visitation will be held at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM. He will be lying in state from 9 AM until the time of the service 10 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 W. Palatine Rd., Prospect Heights, IL on Friday, Feb. 28. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dan's church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 W. Palatine Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . For funeral information, call 847-966-7302 or visit www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
