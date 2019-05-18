|
HANOVER PARK - Visitation for Daniel P. Becker of Hanover Park for 55 years will be held Monday May 20, 2019 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Service 7:00p.m. Prayers Tuesday 11:00a.m. to Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Daniel is the beloved companion of Miriam Becker; loving father of Phillip (Christina Humphres) Becker, Ronald (the late Kim) Becker, Melissa and Richard Foster; cherished grandfather of Shaun, Chris, Brittany, Brandon, Rose, Stephanie, Michael, Crystal and Stephen; proud great-grandfather of Mia, Rudy, Natalie, Emily, Alex and Anthony; dear brother of the late Joanne (the late Rich) Grischow; fond uncle of Donna and John. Daniel will be missed by his dogs Diamond, Tiny and the late Pookie. For information, 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019