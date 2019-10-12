|
|
Daniel Patrick Carrick, 66, passed away September 29th, 2019. He lived his entire life in Lake County, IL. He loved the water and taught himself to sail. His dream was to travel the ocean on his boat, playing his guitar. Taking pride in his job as an electrician for 28 years, he often did electrical work for friends and family free of charge. He had the mind of an inventor and saw the possibilities in the world. He was an author, poet, singer/songwriter and musician. Always fun loving, he insisted on telling stories or playing his guitar to entertain his family and friends. He was generous and his greatest love was for his children, Brandon, Matthew and Amber; and his wife, Paula of 40 years. He was a Christian and held to the faith of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 12, 2019