WAUCONDA - Daniel R. Egan, 62, passed away with family by his side on August 4th, 2020. He was born May 2nd, 1958 in Atlanta, GA, to the late George W. Egan, Jr. and Sheila C. (Harkin) Egan. Danny was a dedicated employee of Kemper Insurance Company, delivering mail throughout the campus for 32 years. He was an avid sports fan and his love ran deep for his Cubbies and Bears. In addition, he enjoyed watching Nascar races for hours at a time. One of his all-time favorite hobbies was listening to the police scanner and reporting back to us on the neighborhood police activity. However, most of all Danny adored spending time with his family, especially with his nieces and nephew. Danny is survived by his mother, Sheila and his siblings: Patrice Makoski, Donal (Dori) Egan, Sheila (Robert) Chudik, and Jane Kay (Edward Halvey). He will be greatly missed by his nieces Ashley (Ryan Riccio), Whitney, Tyler, Madison, Cassidy (Adam Bolton), Haley, Abigail, Riley, Jillian, Samantha, and Jessica. Dan was the loving great-uncle to Charlotte and Fiona Bolton, and Cameron Riccio. Danny is also survived by two step-nieces Molly (Jason) Kehrer and Bridget (Teddy) Ariniello and their children. He was predeceased by his father, George W. Egan, Jr. and infant sister Lori Jean. Visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main Street, Wauconda, IL. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may go to pioneercenter.org/donate
to make donations in memory of Danny to Abigail Egan's Lakewood Group Home, 455 Huntley Road, Lakewood, IL 60014. The Lakewood Group home is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization dedicated to assisting adults with Autism. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
