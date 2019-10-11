Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Regency Clubhouse of Bowes Creek
3651 Centennial Way, Bowes Creek
Elgin, IL
DANIEL R. GOCHNOUR

Daniel R. Gochnour, son of Daniel and Mary Gochnour passed away on October 05, 2019. After he graduated from high school, he enlisted and served in the Marine Corps until 1966. He then attended college in Reno Nevada and graduated with a degree in social services and criminology. Most of his career was as an administrator at Elgin Mental Health Center. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his brother Keith (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), and his sister Danielle (Lorain, OH) and two nieces Anastasia (Brooklyn, New York) and Juliette (Long Island, New York). An open house to celebrate his life will be held on October 20, 2019 at the Regency Clubhouse of Bowes Creek, 3651 Centennial Way, Bowes Creek, Elgin, Illinois 60124 from 1pm to 4pm. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
