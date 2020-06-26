Daniel S. Dietrich, age 68, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born and raised in Waukegan, IL, attended Immaculate Conception Grade School was a 1969 graduate of Carmel H.S. and served honorably in the United States Navy. Dan enjoyed everything cars, spending time with his loved ones and going to his up north home. Family and friends will sorely miss his wonderfully wicked sense of humor and his off the cuff observations and political comments. Dan leaves behind his devoted wife Laurel (Losch), his loving sons Thomas (Meaghan) and Michael. Dan's brothers Dave (Jane) Dietrich and Mark (Judy) Dietrich. Dan's sisters Mary K (Bob) O'Meara, Clare Hartmann, Joan Lilly and Patti Zettek (Chuck Brooks). A multitude of nieces and nephews who enjoyed his good humor at family gatherings; Dan's second family the Losch in-laws whom he loved and who will miss him very much. And his best friend Ed Peklay whom he loved like a brother. Dan was predeceased by his parents Monroe and Patricia Dietrich and his brothers-in-law Jim Hartmann and George Lilly. *Due to the COVID-19 virus a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dan's memory to a charity of your choice. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.