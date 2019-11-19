Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
DANIEL S. DORSCH


1936 - 2019
ALGONQUIN - Daniel S. Dorsch, 83, died, November 16, 2019 at home with his family by his side. A visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will be in Windridge Cemetery in Cary. Memorials may be directed to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton St. Vincent de Paul Society. Daniel was born September 22, 1936 in Chicago, the son of Gladys and John Dorsch. Daniel served in the United States Army. On June 13, 1959 he married Phyllis Bochat. He worked as an electrician for Local IBEW 134 until his retirement in 1998. From 1978-1998 he owned and operated Midwest Panel Systems in Huntley. Dan's love for RC airplanes led him to become a pilot. He enjoyed model trains and also could fix anything and had an artistic ability in building things. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great father and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his daughters, Lynn (Mike) Burns, Lori (Tom) Hoeft, and by his grandchildren, Lauren (Wade), Daniel, Michael (Angie), Matthew, and Mark (Emma), and by his great-grandchildren, Avery, Hudson, and Bonnie. He is also survived by his stepgrandchildren, Matthew (Killian) and Marci (Jeremiah), and great-stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Adwana) Dorsch and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Leonard, Betty, Gene and Jack. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
