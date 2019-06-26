CARPENTERSVILLE - Daniel S. "Uncle Dan" Medina, age 55, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family and friends and under the care of hospice on Monday evening, June 24, 2019. Dan was born in Elgin on July 26, 1963 and was the son of the late Albert & Mary Lou Medina. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1981 graduate of Irving Crown High School. Most of Dan's professional career was spent as a Drywaller. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend; Karen L. (nee Walker). His children; Rachel (Jose) Garcia, Rebecca and Miles Medina. Other survivors include his step-children; Tonya (David) LaPage and Tammy (Jeff Billingslea) Cook, his 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. His sister; Patricia Lytle, and brother; Russell (Rosemarie) Medina, his father-in-law; Thelbert Walker, his in-laws as well as his many nieces and nephews all who he loved very much. Dan also had countless good and faithful friends. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his sister; Robin Boettger. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home on Friday from 4PM until time of funeral services at 7:00PM. At Dan's request he will then be cremated and inurnment will be private. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary