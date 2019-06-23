It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Smith. He left this world peacefully with his adoring wife and two children by his side. Dan was born and lived in Elgin although he traveled the world for his work and pleasure. He attended Southern Illinois University and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. From a young age he was interested in go carts and that led to motorcycles and exotic cars. He pursued those passions along with an elaborate model railroad layout. He loved his family and his golfing buddies and was a great friend to all who knew him. Dan was truly a sweet and kind man and will be missed and loved forever. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Lisa (Javier) Herrera and Andy (Patti); siblings, Joel (Pat), David (Renea), Linda (Terry); mother, Gloria; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and his brother, Brad (Roxanna). Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary