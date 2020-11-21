Daniel Smith, Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Aurora, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents. Daniel was born in Panama City, Florida to Daniel Smith, Sr. and Lee Anner Smith on December 31st, 1936, the first of three children. The family moved to North Carolina when Daniel was eight years old. He attended and graduated from William Mason Cooper High School in Clayton, North Carolina. Upon graduating, he attended basic training in Lennington, Missouri and served in both South Korea and Washington, DC. After an honorary discharge from the Army, he began a lengthy career in manufacturing with such companies as ALCOA, Perkin Elmer and Philips from whence he retired. He received numerous awards for his excellent performance throughout his career. Daniel and Frances (nee Dyer) were wed on June 20th, 1964, first living in Markham, IL before resettling in Aurora, IL in 2006, where they remained until Daniel's death. The couple enjoyed traveling and hosting holiday dinners with family, and on June 20th, 2014 were given a surprise, 50th anniversary party which was attended by scores of family and friends. Daniel is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughter, Linda Macklin; and his grandchildren, Wanda Ybarra, Michael Macklin, Dion Macklin and Valerie Ross. He is also survived by his brother, James (Lucille) Smith and sister, Mary Collis. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 24th, 10 am -1 pm at James Funeral Home, 204 Hill Ave. in Aurora, IL. 60505. Burial will follow at the graveside after the service at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store