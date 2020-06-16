GILBERTS - Daniel T. Coyle, 56, of Gilberts, passed away on June13, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on September 29, 1963 in Chicago, IL the son of Thomas and Janet (Reidy) Coyle. Daniel enjoyed coaching his children in Little League, and spending time with his family and friends, and was loved by all. He will be deeply missed. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin. Survivors include his wife: Janet, whom he married on November 25, 1988; his three children: Margaret (Ryan) Slaughter, Nolan Coyle and Reid Coyle; his sisters: Donna (Robert) Kasiurak and Karen Pierce, along with many nieces, nephews and family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, and on Wednesday morning, from 9:00am-10:00am and then processing to church. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.