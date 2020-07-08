ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Daniel T. Lamka, 74, was born in Chicago and passed peacefully at his home. He was an Army veteran and an Elk Grove Village Firefighter for over 30 years. Daniel was the beloved husband of Elaine D. (nee DeWitt) for 51 years, loving father of Daniel K. (Rachel) and Carrie B. (Kurt) Angst; cherished grandfather of Emma, Ethan, Hollie, Danny and Stephanie; loving son of the late John F. and the late Bernice and dear brother of John (Sherron). Memorial visitation Saturday, July 11 from 2pm until the time of service at 4pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
