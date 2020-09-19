MOUNT PROSPECT - Daniel W. Neugebauer, 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born in Chicago, IL, attended St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr School, Weber High School and De Paul University. He was a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity and accepted into Beta Alpha Psi, national professional accounting fraternity. He was employed by the Internal Revenue Service for 33 years, retired in 1992 and worked part-time as a transporter for Hertz Rent-a-Car for 24 years. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army, at age 18, stationed at Camp Chafee, Arkansas, Fort Bliss, Texas and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan where he serviced radar on the 75-millimeter anti-aircraft guns. Dan was the beloved husband of Virginia for 59 years, loving father of James, Karen (the late Bill) Yaeger, Donna (Jim) Adamek, Susan Wittich, Mark (Eileen), Brian, and Anne (Randy) Eckholt. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Angie Neugebauer, Will and Samantha Yaeger, Kelly Adamek, Michael and Timothy Wittich, Sara, Emily and Julia Neugebauer, Mathieu Neugebauer, and Joshua Eckholt. Dear brother of Robert (the late Janet). Dan's seven children (and nine of his grandchildren) attended St. Raymond Catholic School where, for 20 years, he coached his children's basketball teams, as well as coaching Mt. Prospect Park District baseball and football teams. His children all attended Sacred Heart of Mary and St. Viator High Schools. His goal was to provide his children a Catholic School education. Visitation for Dan will be held at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Sunday, September 20, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. For the funeral services, Friends and family are to meet Monday, at St. Raymond Church, 301 S. Ioka Ave., Mt. Prospect, where he will be lying in state from 10:00 AM until the time of the 11:00 AM funeral Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Funeral info, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Robert J. Loftus Endowment Fund at St. Raymond, Viator House of Hospitality, National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.