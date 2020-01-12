|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Daniel W. Schoenbeck, 53, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Prospect Heights, was born April 6, 1966 in Davenport, Iowa and passed away December 15, 2019. Dan was the beloved husband of Michele Schoenbeck; loving father of Renee Madden; devoted son of the late Eugene and Ruth (Roloff) Schoenbeck; dear brother of David (Ellen) Schoenbeck and Dale (Mary) Schoenbeck and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dan attended Rolling Meadows High School and became a talented carpenter. Funeral service and interment will be private. Info, 847-253-5423.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020