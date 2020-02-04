|
Daniel "Dan" Wickstrom, retired owner of Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet; beloved husband of Catherine (nee Wesolek); devoted father of Emily (Alejandro) Wickstrom-Ruiz, Olivia (Nicholas) Walker and Nell Wickstrom; loving son of the late Dick and Eileen Wickstrom; dear baby brother to Tim, Casey, Julie, the late Kathy and Terry; loving Papa of Elizabeth, Maggie, Teddy and Sarah and dear uncle of many. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes. com. Memorial donations may be made to the United States Marine Corp Scholarship Foundation or St. Walter's School Endowment Fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020