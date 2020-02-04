Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL WICKSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL "DAN" WICKSTROM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL "DAN" WICKSTROM Obituary
Daniel "Dan" Wickstrom, retired owner of Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet; beloved husband of Catherine (nee Wesolek); devoted father of Emily (Alejandro) Wickstrom-Ruiz, Olivia (Nicholas) Walker and Nell Wickstrom; loving son of the late Dick and Eileen Wickstrom; dear baby brother to Tim, Casey, Julie, the late Kathy and Terry; loving Papa of Elizabeth, Maggie, Teddy and Sarah and dear uncle of many. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes. com. Memorial donations may be made to the United States Marine Corp Scholarship Foundation or St. Walter's School Endowment Fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -