DANIELLE SULKOWSKI Obituary
Danielle Sulkowski, 26, beloved daughter of Heather and Robert M.D., loving sister of Kristen, 28, and Brittany, 24, suddenly passed from this world to God's peace on December 26, 2019. She will be mourned and missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know her during her short life. Visitation for Danielle will be held Monday December 30th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl., Libertyville, IL with a service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
