Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Church
1950 - 2019
ROLLING MEADOWS - Danny Tucker, 69, of Rolling Meadows, died August 11, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 1, 1950, in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late Claude and Viola Tucker. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Danny was the husband of the late Maria (nee Passarelli); father of Cynthia (Tim Chapman), Sabrina and Christopher Tucker; grandfather of Anthony and Isabella Chapman and Marissa Gulledge; brother of Donnie, Thomas, the late Carl, Marshal and Hal Tucker, Lois Wadkins and Peggy Nuhn; brother-in-law of Louie Passarelli; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Funeral Friday 10 am from chapel to St. Colette Church, Mass 10:30 am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Greater Chicago, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 or Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Info, 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
