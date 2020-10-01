ELGIN - Darlean M. Fritch, 81, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1938 in Fairfield, IL the daughter of Philip Shannon and Verna Lee (Dawson) Clark. Darlean was an avid bowler, she enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends. She will deeply missed. She had attended the First Baptist Church in Elgin. Survivors include her daughter: Sherry (Larry) Oddo; two grandchildren: Jennell and Jessica Oddo; her brother: Russ (Sandy) Clark; a niece: Elizabeth LaPeters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Bill Fritch on July 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 at 12:30am at the First Baptist Church, Elgin, with Rev. Greg Huguley officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church, from 11:00am until the time of services. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com