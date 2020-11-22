It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Anne Larson (Welch) shares her passing on Nov. 16 at the age of 87. Darlene will forever be remembered by her family and friends for her caring spirit and clever wit. Darlene was born in Lycurgus, Iowa on Nov. 5,1933. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Leslie G.E. Larson; her parents, Thomas and Vernetta Welch; brothers, Dale (Marlene), Earl (Jean), and sisters-in-law, Ann and Arlene. Her living siblings, Richard, Clair, Harold and Annette (Waldron). She and Les were blessed with 5 daughters, Leslee, Lynn, Lee Roggensack (Terry), Lenee (Kurt) and Lisa Hoye (Mike). Darlene enjoyed every moment with her grandchildren, Tommy, Crissy, Katlyn, Lorenzo, Kyle, Delaney, Campbell and Keegan. Her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexus, Amber, Brantley,Carlo and Lucia. With many more family and friends. Elk Grove Village resident since 1958, Darlene became an active member of the community as a volunteer at Alexian Brothers Medical Center (ABMC) for + 50 years. Darlene was the recipient of the prestigious ABMC Pelican Award and President of the Volunteer Auxiliary for various terms. Due to Covid concerns, a private service will be held at The Oaks Funeral Home. The large family plans a Memorial Mass and traditional Irish Wake in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Family of Darlene Larson" to support a children's hospital and local veterans organization, c/o The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store