DARLENE ANNE LARSON
It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Anne Larson (Welch) shares her passing on Nov. 16 at the age of 87. Darlene will forever be remembered by her family and friends for her caring spirit and clever wit. Darlene was born in Lycurgus, Iowa on Nov. 5,1933. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Leslie G.E. Larson; her parents, Thomas and Vernetta Welch; brothers, Dale (Marlene), Earl (Jean), and sisters-in-law, Ann and Arlene. Her living siblings, Richard, Clair, Harold and Annette (Waldron). She and Les were blessed with 5 daughters, Leslee, Lynn, Lee Roggensack (Terry), Lenee (Kurt) and Lisa Hoye (Mike). Darlene enjoyed every moment with her grandchildren, Tommy, Crissy, Katlyn, Lorenzo, Kyle, Delaney, Campbell and Keegan. Her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexus, Amber, Brantley,Carlo and Lucia. With many more family and friends. Elk Grove Village resident since 1958, Darlene became an active member of the community as a volunteer at Alexian Brothers Medical Center (ABMC) for + 50 years. Darlene was the recipient of the prestigious ABMC Pelican Award and President of the Volunteer Auxiliary for various terms. Due to Covid concerns, a private service will be held at The Oaks Funeral Home. The large family plans a Memorial Mass and traditional Irish Wake in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Family of Darlene Larson" to support a children's hospital and local veterans organization, c/o The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
