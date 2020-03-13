|
Darlene Austin, 80, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Denver, CO. She was born Nov. 12, 1939 in Chickasha, OK, came to Libertyville in 1971 and retired to Port Charlotte, Florida in 2016. She was a member, former secretary and choir member at the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville and enjoyed quilting and especially her family. Surviving are 3 children, Misty Austin, Wendi (Jeffrey) Gearing and Richard "Rick" Austin (John Servilo); 4 Grandchildren, Jessica and Thomas Wessels; Abigayle (Rev. Michael) Chambers and Austin Gearing; her sister, Lora Kelso. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Austin in 2010 and by her brother Wesley Gibson. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of a private funeral service at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the . Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020