HUNTLEY - Darlene H. Loeffler, 85, died peacefully, August 19, 2019 with her family by her side. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Research Foundation. Darlene was born July 9, 1934 in Gillespie, Illinois the daughter of James and Winifred Clark. On May 15, 1954 she married Dale Loeffler. She and Dale have lived in Huntley for the last 20 years. She enjoyed outdoor activities, playing cards and doing needle point. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her many close friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Dale, her daughters, Debbie (Steve) Miller and Patti (Bill) Reed, by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Jason, Bryan and Kevin and by her great grandchildren, Ashley, Liam, Benny, Olivia and Hazel. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019