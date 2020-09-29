1/
DARLENE JOAN CASTLE
1930 - 2020
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Darlene Joan Castle, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Charlene, Pegi, Carole, Robert (Jean), and Sherri, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Castle in 1986. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Clinton Lawn Cemetery South, Clinton, IA on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage, 605 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Adam Orlean
Friend
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
