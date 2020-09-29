GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Darlene Joan Castle, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Charlene, Pegi, Carole, Robert (Jean), and Sherri, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Castle in 1986. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Clinton Lawn Cemetery South, Clinton, IA on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage, 605 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Guest book at hultgrenfh.com
. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.