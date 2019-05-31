Daily Herald Obituaries
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
Darlene June Harkness (nee Crouse), born on June 20, 1935 passed away peacefully on Sunday May 26th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon, loving mother of Kevin (the late Katherine) Harkness, Karen (Scott) Szafran, Kimberly (Walter) Glomp, Kathleen (Edward) Stevenson, loving grandmother of Scott, Adam, Kristin, Jamie, Katie, Emily, and Lindsay. Dear sister-in-law of Marvin Milz. Loving aunt to Ronald Milz, Marlene Milz, Sandra (Troy) Green, Donna (Luigi) DiDonna, and Barbara (James) Soenke; and great aunt to Alex, Lisa, Haley, Brad, Gina, Ryan, Lena, Mia, Augie, and Graham. Her parents Kenneth and Evelyn Crouse and her dear sister Carol Milz preceded her in death. Visitation will be held Saturday June 1st, 2019 10 AM until the time of service 12 PM at the Geils Funeral Home 180 S. York Rd., Bensenville. Interment will be in Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
