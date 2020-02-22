|
GRAYSLAKE - Darlene M. Gallagher, 83, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL. She was born November 6, 1936 in Manchester, IA to Vernon and Lillian Burns. Darlene enjoyed crocheting, was a pottery artist, and made designer afghans. She also enjoyed helping her husband, at Exchange Club and Navy League events. Darlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fergal "Pat" Gallagher, her children, Fergal "Patrick" (Michelle) Gallagher Jr., Kevin Gallagher, and Bridget (Mark) Mascillino, and her sister, Norma Jean Albers. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Burns. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 4:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. The interment will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020