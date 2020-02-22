Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map

DARLENE M. GALLAGHER


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DARLENE M. GALLAGHER Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Darlene M. Gallagher, 83, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL. She was born November 6, 1936 in Manchester, IA to Vernon and Lillian Burns. Darlene enjoyed crocheting, was a pottery artist, and made designer afghans. She also enjoyed helping her husband, at Exchange Club and Navy League events. Darlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Fergal "Pat" Gallagher, her children, Fergal "Patrick" (Michelle) Gallagher Jr., Kevin Gallagher, and Bridget (Mark) Mascillino, and her sister, Norma Jean Albers. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Burns. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 4:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. The interment will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -