DARLENE M. KRZEMINSKI
1941 - 2020
Darlene, 79, passed away Thursday morning November 26, 2020, with her family holding her hand. She resided in Hampshire since 2015 moving from Belvidere after the passing of Leonard, her husband for 44 years in 2005. She was born at St. Mary's in Chicago on October 5, 1941. Her parents, Leonard and Irene, and brothers, Al and Lenny Raclawski preceded her in death. She graduated from Good Counsel High School in Chicago and was a successful executive assistant for the CEO of Outlook Envelope Co. for over 30 years. After retiring they built their retirement home on Candlewick Lake. Len and Dar thoroughly enjoyed having friends and family there for boating on the lake. Leonard and Darlene were a couple who enjoyed the simple things in life. Looking their best when going to dinner with friends, ballgames and a good show downtown, barbecuing in the backyard with family and especially a winning spin on a slot machine. Her love of her family was unmatched and a true blessing. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Carmela) of Carol Stream; daughters, Cheryl (Ben) Jordan of St. Charles and Karen London of Petaluma, California. Grandchildren, Danielle (Jordan) Gamelin, Paige Jordan, Nicole Jordan, Samantha Krzeminski, Mark Krzeminski and Irene London. There will be no visitation. Upon Darlene's wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be joined with her husband's. On what would have been their 60th wedding anniversary, April 8, 2021, their ashes will be spread on special locations. A celebration of her life will be held following the private observance. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
