MCHENRY - Darlene M. Prasse, age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at JourneyCare - Barrington. She was born in Streator, IL to Paul and Margaret (nee Rubis) Ahrens on August 5, 1931. Our mother, Darlene Ahrens Prasse, loved her church, Bible study, get togethers with friends, her book club, and traveling the world with her husband and their many friends. But most of all, she loved family gatherings with her three children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. She was a model for Marshall Field's and a switchboard operator before marrying. As her children grew older, she entered the workforce in the late 1960's and used her formidable intellect to become a highly respected Industrial Buyer for Honeywell Corp., retiring in 1989. At the age of 87 she still drove and subscribed to two daily newspapers, keeping up with local, state and national issues. Darlene was a fabulous cook and never attended a gathering without bringing a homemade dish. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Margaret (nee Rubis) Ahrens, husband of 60 years, Robert Todd Prasse, her brother Kenneth Ahrens and sister Susan Ahrens Giltmier. Darlene is survived by adult children Marliss (Robert Vogt), Brad (Leah), and Craig (Bonnie Kautz) Prasse, Grandchildren: Elliott Prasse-Freeman (Andrea Li), Heather (Kevin) Debelak, Carter Prasse-Freeman, Ashley Prasse Miller (Trevor Miller), Kyle Prasse, Garrett (Mallory) Prasse, Alyssa (Kyle Mitchell) and Keara Prasse. Five great-grandchildren brought her so much joy: Soleil and Suriya Li, Harrison Prasse-Freeman, and Hazel and Ruby Prasse. She loved her nieces Gina Ahrens and Julie Giltmier, and nephews Ken Ahrens and Mark (Alicia) and Brett (Leanna) Giltmier, as well as her brother-in-law Robert Giltmier. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St., McHenry, IL 60050, with a gathering to reminisce with family and friends from 9-11 AM, memorial service commencing at 11AM, and lunch in the Church Hall at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to The ( ).