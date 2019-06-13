Darrel Lester Harman, 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2019. Born at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on March 13, 1949, he grew up in the northern suburbs of Barrington, Lake Forest and North Chicago. Darrel graduated North Chicago Community HS 1967, and in 1971, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Stetson University in Florida. An accomplished athlete playing basketball, baseball, and golf. He was a member of the Stetson Golf Team. His love of golf drove him to become a PGA Golf Professional and on to a career in Golf Course Management. Rich Acres in Minnesota, Willow Glen, and Biltmore Country Club in Illinois were among the courses he worked with. He was an excellent writer and his articles appeared in many publications including Golf Digest. Darrel retired to Florida and was a resident of New Smyrna Beach, Florida at the time of his death. Visitation Saturday, June 15th, 10:00 am -12 noon, with memorial service directly following at Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, Illinois. Interment of Ashes - Private. Memorials may be made to Lester John Harman Scholarship Fund, c/o American Legion McKinlock Post 264, 801 N. McKinley Rd. Lake Forest, IL 60045. Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary