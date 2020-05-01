Daily Herald Obituaries
|
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
DARRYL SCHELLIN
DARRYL L. SCHELLIN


1947 - 2020
DARRYL L. SCHELLIN Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Darryl L. Schellin, age 72, passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved husband for 46½ years of Rose (nee Moehling.) Loving father of Stephanie (Joe) Hoffarth, Dr. Kimberly Schellin-Rog (James Rog) and Jennifer Schellin. Proud grandfather of Kurtis Karavites. Dear brother of Dr. Richard Schellin, Gail Schellin and the late Bruce. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mr. Schellin was a member of the Des Plaines Lions Club, the Des Plaines Boy Scout Troop, a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bensenville, he owned and operated Schellin's Bakery in Des Plaines, Illinois and later worked for Jarosch Bakery. A private family service will be taking place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at G.L. Hills Funeral Home followed by private burial at St. John Cemetery in Mount Prospect, Illinois. A memorial service will be taking at a later date for Mr. Schellin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mr. Schellin's name to the Community Crisis Center in Elgin, Illinois https://www.crisiscenter.org/donation.html or the Zion-Concord Lutheran School in Bensenville, Illinois https://www.zionconcord.org/ Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For further information please call the funeral home at (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2020
