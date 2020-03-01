|
Daryl D. Schlei, passed away February 23, 2020. He was born September 7, 1943 in Mason City, Iowa the son of Elsie and Kermit Schlei. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan Swift Schlei; his daughters, Rebecca (Steve) Bramer, Karin (Scott) Lancz; four grandchildren, Gillian, Samantha and Gavin Bramer, Blake Lancz; brother, Duane Schlei; aunt, Elaine Kjar; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4:00-8:30pm, Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin, IL 60123. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave, Elgin, IL 60120. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am with funeral services starting at 11:00am. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020