Dave Anderson 59, son of Arvid "Andy" and Jean Anderson, passed away on July 11 after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer. He was a loving husband to Jackie; father to children, Nathan, Brandon, & Tayler; grandfather to AnnaLynn and Cayden; brother to Linda (Mike) Deegan; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dave was a 1978 graduate of Elgin High School and worked for AT&T for 40 years. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs. He coached for Continental Little League in Elgin and played softball in the Elgin City league for years. Dave was an avid Cubs and Blackhawks Fan and made a couple trips to Spring training. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends and remembered as a true fighter taken from us much too soon. Visitation Tuesday July 16 from 3:00pm - 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 95 South Gilbert St. (at Middle St.) South Elgin. Funeral Wednesday July 17, 11:00am at the funeral home. Following services, cremation will be private at The Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to The appreciated.