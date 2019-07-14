Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
View Map
DAVE ANDERSON Obituary
Dave Anderson 59, son of Arvid "Andy" and Jean Anderson, passed away on July 11 after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer. He was a loving husband to Jackie; father to children, Nathan, Brandon, & Tayler; grandfather to AnnaLynn and Cayden; brother to Linda (Mike) Deegan; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dave was a 1978 graduate of Elgin High School and worked for AT&T for 40 years. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs. He coached for Continental Little League in Elgin and played softball in the Elgin City league for years. Dave was an avid Cubs and Blackhawks Fan and made a couple trips to Spring training. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends and remembered as a true fighter taken from us much too soon. Visitation Tuesday July 16 from 3:00pm - 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 95 South Gilbert St. (at Middle St.) South Elgin. Funeral Wednesday July 17, 11:00am at the funeral home. Following services, cremation will be private at The Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to The appreciated. Information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019
