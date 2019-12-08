Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID GIARDINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID A. GIARDINO


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID A. GIARDINO Obituary
David A. Giardino, 55, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born Feb. 19, 1964 in Elgin the son of Peter & Mavis Giardino. David graduated Larkin High School in 1982. He's survived by his loving daughters Lindsaye Fields, Sara & Katie Giardino; his grandchildren Cayden, Aubree & Bentley, and his brothers Mike, Tom & Tim Giardino. David is now reunited with his parents in a better place where pain & illness can no longer touch him. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of services. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -