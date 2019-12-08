|
David A. Giardino, 55, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born Feb. 19, 1964 in Elgin the son of Peter & Mavis Giardino. David graduated Larkin High School in 1982. He's survived by his loving daughters Lindsaye Fields, Sara & Katie Giardino; his grandchildren Cayden, Aubree & Bentley, and his brothers Mike, Tom & Tim Giardino. David is now reunited with his parents in a better place where pain & illness can no longer touch him. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of services. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019