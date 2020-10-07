1/
DAVID A. HART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Hart passed away Friday, October 2 at Sherman Hospital from COVID-19. Dave was born August 3, 1950 in Mount Pleasant PA. Surviving are his heart-broken partner of many years, Susan Risley of Elgin; his children in Berlin, PA, Shawn (Marlana) Hart, Amy (Jason) Clark and Jennifer (Chris) McClain; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Hart, Cohen Clark, Carter and Caden McClain. Several siblings; and the mother of his children, Jean Hart, also survive him. Dave was also considered a brother and uncle to his IL family and loved by many. His parents, Samuel and Dorothy (Miller) Hart; and his siblings, Jerry and Ruthie, preceded Dave in death. Dave loved anything Pittsburgh - Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. However, his first love was Penn State, from where he graduated with a degree in Agri-Business. Dave could be seen in Sec NE, Row 39 at Beaver Stadium on most Saturdays in the fall, watching his beloved Nittany Lions football team. Dave was involved with the PSU Chicago Alumni chapter for several years. An avid golfer, Dave never met a golf course he did not want to play. Regardless of the weather, he could be found several days a week at Prairie Isle with his buddies. Please have a Green Line for your friend. One of the highlights of Dave's life was a 2019 trip to England and Scotland with Sue. Dave was able to play a round on the Old Course at St. Andrews - the mecca of golf. Dave had never been happier. Visitation will be Friday, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, IL. There will be a private service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral home will following COVID restrictions. See www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penn State University (with Penn State Club of Chicago Endowed Scholarship in the memo and mailed to Penn State University, Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Drive, Suite 130, State College, PA 16801) or online at www.raise.psu.edu/GreaterChicagoScholarship. WE ARE ......... going to miss Dave a lot.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved