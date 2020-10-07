David A. Hart passed away Friday, October 2 at Sherman Hospital from COVID-19. Dave was born August 3, 1950 in Mount Pleasant PA. Surviving are his heart-broken partner of many years, Susan Risley of Elgin; his children in Berlin, PA, Shawn (Marlana) Hart, Amy (Jason) Clark and Jennifer (Chris) McClain; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Hart, Cohen Clark, Carter and Caden McClain. Several siblings; and the mother of his children, Jean Hart, also survive him. Dave was also considered a brother and uncle to his IL family and loved by many. His parents, Samuel and Dorothy (Miller) Hart; and his siblings, Jerry and Ruthie, preceded Dave in death. Dave loved anything Pittsburgh - Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. However, his first love was Penn State, from where he graduated with a degree in Agri-Business. Dave could be seen in Sec NE, Row 39 at Beaver Stadium on most Saturdays in the fall, watching his beloved Nittany Lions football team. Dave was involved with the PSU Chicago Alumni chapter for several years. An avid golfer, Dave never met a golf course he did not want to play. Regardless of the weather, he could be found several days a week at Prairie Isle with his buddies. Please have a Green Line for your friend. One of the highlights of Dave's life was a 2019 trip to England and Scotland with Sue. Dave was able to play a round on the Old Course at St. Andrews - the mecca of golf. Dave had never been happier. Visitation will be Friday, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, IL. There will be a private service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral home will following COVID restrictions. See www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penn State University (with Penn State Club of Chicago Endowed Scholarship in the memo and mailed to Penn State University, Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Drive, Suite 130, State College, PA 16801) or online at www.raise.psu.edu/GreaterChicagoScholarship
. WE ARE ......... going to miss Dave a lot.