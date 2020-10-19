1/
DAVID A. HEMMERLING
1927 - 2020
David A. Hemmerling, 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Saddlebrook, Grayslake, IL. He was born January 29, 1927 in Chicago and had been a resident of Mundelein for the past 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary of Vernon Church in Vernon Hills and enjoyed gardening, family, and working on puzzles & crafts. Surviving is his wife, Joanne (nee Morrissey) Hemmerling; children, David (Maureen) Hemmerling, Timothy (Patricia) Hemmerling and Jerome (Cari) Hemmerling along with 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara Hemmerling, his brothers, Arthur Hemmerling, Clement Hemmerling, Edmund Hemmerling, Joseph Hemmerling and Vincent Hemmerling, sisters, Sylvia Hemmerling, Helen (Henry) Halling, Clara Hemmerling, Rita Hemmerling, and Theresa (Fred) Nicolai. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL. Attendees should register on the funeral link on the church website www.maryofvernon.org. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Misericordia.com. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Church
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
