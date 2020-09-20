David A. "Dave" Peterson, 85, of Crystal Lake, died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. He was born November 21, 1934 in Jewel, IA to Hawley and Emma (Sunno) Peterson. Dave grew up on a farm and was determined not to spend his life milking cows, so he joined the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he married Carolee (Iverson) and they had two children Pamela Fuller and Steven (Kathleen) Peterson. Dave was the proud owner of Dave's Union 76 gasoline and service station in Arlington Heights, IL. Dave divorced and married Ruth (Kindler) and they enjoyed houseboating, snowmobiling, and horses. Dave had a wide range of interests and talents, but an African Safari was a highlight in his life. Dave worked hard and retired at age 50, divorced and married Elizabeth "Libby" (Hoffman-Podpora) in 1990, and together they traveled the country, golfing and touring every state. They settled in Monticello, Iowa in 2000 and eventually returned to Illinois in 2011. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Libby; daughter, Pamela Fuller; son, Steven (Kathleen) Peterson; stepchildren, Lynne Iverson and Michael (Jennifer) Podpora, Cheryl (nee Frost), Scott Frost; grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Schlosser, Andrea (Daniel) Saltijeral, Scott Wasserman, Bryan (Anne) Wasserman, Arden and Emma Podpora, Brooke and Brock Iverson; great-grandchildren, Lilith and Connor Schlosser, Matty Saltijeral, Abbi and Brandon Wasserman; his sisters, Beverly Thompson, Marlene Fardal; brothers, Dale (Sharon) Peterson, Michael Peterson, and their families; along with many cousins, extended family, and friends; further survived by his first wife, Carolee. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip (Marilyn) Peterson; sister, Mary Bowers; brothers-in-law, Lyle Thompson, Earl Solberg, Kyle Dykstra, Earl Bowers, Matthew Fardal; sister-in-law, Judy Peterson; niece, Darla and nephew, Mike Jr. Peterson; stepson-in-law, Bart Iverson; second wife, Ruth; and his "Maggie dog." There will be no services at this time. Dave donated his body to science research and interment will be at Abraham National Cemetery (Elwood, IL) at a later date. Donations appreciated to Northwestern Hospital Foundation or any VA charity in Dave's name.







