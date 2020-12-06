1/1
DAVID A. SHINDOLL
1962 - 2020
LAKE BARRINGTON - David A. Shindoll, 58, beloved husband, father, and friend, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a long, bravely fought battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Dave was born on June 20, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Arden and the late Nancy (Timmons) Shindoll. Beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Lynne (Roby) Shindoll for 36 years; together they proudly raised two beautiful daughters, Katharine (Dan) Hollars of Chicago and Allison Shindoll of Issaquah, Washington. Their marriage and family life was an example of love and commitment to all who knew them. Dave received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in hydrology from the University of Iowa. A civil engineer and partner at Mackie Consultants for more than 25 years, Dave was passionate about his work, committed to his team and co-workers, and greatly respected by his clients. He also was happy and proud to serve many years on the Arlington Heights Special Events Commission, participate as a member of the Illinois Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers, teach confirmation at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, serve as chief of his daughters' Indian Princess group, and document travels with his family. Dave leaves a legacy of honesty, kindness, humility, and loyal friendship for all who knew him. In addition to his wife and children, Dave is also survived by father Arden Shindoll of Marion, Iowa, sister Diane Gonzalez of Sarasota, Florida, and brother Steve Shindoll of Creston, Iowa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held in summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences can be sent to www.GlueckertFH.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
December 4, 2020
I was blessed to know Dave. He was the most humble and accepting person I have ever known. My thoughts and prayers are with Lynne and Dave's family.
Chris Shilhanek
Classmate
December 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I remember Dave as one of nicest guys in high school
Steve Morrow
Classmate
December 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Julieana (Inge) Tutt
Classmate
