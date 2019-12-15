|
ST. CHARLES - Rev. Dr. David Arthur Bugh, age 92, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in St. Charles, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born December 6, 1927 in Somerset, OH to Arthur and Lillian Bugh (nee Crossan). He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judith Bugh (nee Klein); five children, Pastor David II, Jonni, Daryl, Garren (Rebecca), Dainen; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Lynn (Monte) Britch. Visitation will be from 5-6:45 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. Private burial will be held the following morning. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in David's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. Communication with the family may also be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can read his life story.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019