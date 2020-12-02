November 15, 1951 - November 30, 2020. The world lost one of its brightest lights on Monday, November 30, 2020. David Bruce Rushton, a loving husband, father, grandpa and man with a pastor's heart, passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife, Carol in their home in St. Charles, IL. David was born on November 15, 1951 to Bruce and Marilyn (Truckenbrodt) Rushton of Oak Park, Illinois. At the young age of 7, he received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior; this decision led him at the age of 15 to his greatest passion in life, to be a pastor and Bible teacher. He continued to pursue this calling along with his high school sweetheart, Carol Plachy. They began their life together in marriage on June 12, 1971. David was a graduate of Trinity College in Deerfield, IL and received his Masters of Divinity from North American Baptist Seminary in Sioux Falls, S.D. While in seminary, he pastored a small country church, Grandview Covenant Church in Larchwood, IA. Following seminary, Dave and Carol moved to Chicago to be the youth pastor at Midwest Bible Church. During this time, God began to grow the desire in his heart to begin church planting, this led to a move to Wisconsin where they began the Sun Prairie Community Church. After 13 years of ministry in Sun Prairie, they moved back to the Chicago suburbs to Bloomingdale Church, currently Riverside Community Church of St. Charles. IL. Dave's heart for church planting continued and he started one last church, Hope Community Church in St. Charles, IL. He was unable to continue the ministry of Hope Church due to the unfortunate effects of Parkinson's Disease in his life. One of his greatest blessings was his heart, compassion, and love for his children and grandchildren, son Ryan (Harmony), Marre, Foster and Jude Rushton, daughter Kimberly (Jeremy), Clara, Wesley, Norah and Ruthie Heavey, and son Michael (Nikki) and baby Savannah (April 2021) Rushton. He was coach and #1 fan at football, basketball and volleyball games, this was a highlight for him. His love for outdoor adventures and camping brought many years of fun, happiness and memories to his family. Dave's heart and life portrayed a man of empathy, vision and transparency. To know him was to love him. He is now absent from this body and is present with the Lord. He has heard the words, "Well done good and faithful servant ... enter into the joy of your Master." Matthew 25:23. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Rushton and Marilyn Flores. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Dave is survived by his siblings, Beverly (Steve) Bucklinger of Missouri, Richard Rushton of Florida, Darlene (Rich) Pagels of Illinois and Daniel (Carol) Rushton of Illinois. The Rushton/Heavey family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Transitions Hospice, especially our nurses Ashley and Magic, our adopted Smith family, our many family and friends from near and far who came to help during this time, our dear Fairfax neighborhood and two very special doctors, Dr. Pal and Dr. Sani. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 10:00 A.M. *Registration Required* at Christ Community Church, 37W100 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL. with burial following at North Cemetery, St. Charles, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Phantom Ranch Bible Camp in Mukwonago, Wisconsin to honor Dave's love of camp ministry and reaching kids for Christ. phantomranch.org
