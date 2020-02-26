|
DES PLAINES - David Charles LeBike, 71, passed away on February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Schaefer; loving father of David Jr. (Gina) and Christopher; proud grandfather of Isabella, Josephine, and Charles; brother of Donna (Larry Christian) and the late Jolene; fond uncle of Michael Christian. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 27th, from 5-9pm, at La Tasca Restaurant, 25 W. Davis Street, Arlington Heights. Donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020