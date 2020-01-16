|
David D. Dornan, age 86, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Darlene nee Curtis; Loving father of Scott and Mark; Devoted and proud grandfather of Melissa, Brett, Kyla, Curtis, Madison and great-grandfather of Elise; Dear brother of Darlene (the late Erwin) Schoo and Dee (the late Garry) Lunt; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished son of the late Delbert and Cora Dornan. Proud U.S. Navy veteran. He worked at General Motors for 32 years and retired as Superintendent of Tooling Facilities. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and collecting old toy cap guns. Visitation Friday, January 17th, 3:00 - 8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Saturday, January 18th, at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive Street, Arlington Heights for a Lying in State, 10:00 am until the Service, 11:00 am. Donations to Saint Peter Lutheran Church in David's name would be appreciated. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020